AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
BOP 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
DGKC 89.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.64%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
FFBL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HASCOL 6.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 126.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 166.88 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.99%)
HUMNL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 131.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.63%)
PAEL 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 118.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
SNGP 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
TPLP 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TRG 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
UNITY 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,314 Increased By 22.2 (0.27%)
BR30 26,673 Increased By 59.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 78,466 Increased By 233.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 25,380 Increased By 75.6 (0.3%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-25

FGEHA official praises staff services during Eid

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), Captain Muhammad Zafar Iqbal (retired), held a reception to honour the maintenance, water supply wings, and sanitary staff who provided their services during Eidul Azha in Islamabad's sectors G-13 and G-14/4.

He expressed his appreciation for their dedicated efforts in ensuring uninterrupted water supply and sanitation services to the residents and allottees during the festive period.

In his address, Captain Iqbal (retired) emphasised the significance of the staff’s contributions towards the dignity and progress of the Housing Authority.

He commended the successful implementation of the zero water shortage operation, which involved the provision of one million gallons of water during Eid to meet the residents’ needs.

This achievement, he noted, has strengthened the residents' confidence in the institution.

The director general assured that all employees and officers serving the Housing Authority sectors and honourable allottees will continue to receive recognition and encouragement at all levels.

He stated that the performance of the relevant sections will be closely monitored during the months of July and August, with potential honorariums awarded for continued excellence.

Furthermore, Iqbal emphasised the importance of the “Save Water” campaign.

He announced that awareness efforts would be conducted through billboards and panaflex displays to inform the residents of sectors G-13 and G-14/4 about the dangers of indiscriminate water use. Legal action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the campaign’s directives.

The reception was attended by Captain (retired) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, other officers, and a significant number of employees who served during Eidul Azha.

The employees expressed their gratitude to the director general for his encouragement and for the opportunity to engage directly with their officers for the first time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Eid ul Azha Eid FGEHA FGEHA staff Captain Zafar Iqbal (retd)

Comments

200 characters

FGEHA official praises staff services during Eid

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

Kachha Area in Sindh: Zardari for bringing criminals into mainstream

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Commodity traders seek permission to export surplus wheat

Proposed amendments in Finance Bill: Telecom operators seek SIFC’s intervention

SIC, PPP lawmakers assail budget

Read more stories