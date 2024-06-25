FGEHA official praises staff services during Eid

ISLAMABAD: The Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), Captain Muhammad Zafar Iqbal (retired), held a reception to honour the maintenance, water supply wings, and sanitary staff who provided their services during Eidul Azha in Islamabad's sectors G-13 and G-14/4.

He expressed his appreciation for their dedicated efforts in ensuring uninterrupted water supply and sanitation services to the residents and allottees during the festive period.

In his address, Captain Iqbal (retired) emphasised the significance of the staff’s contributions towards the dignity and progress of the Housing Authority.

He commended the successful implementation of the zero water shortage operation, which involved the provision of one million gallons of water during Eid to meet the residents’ needs.

This achievement, he noted, has strengthened the residents' confidence in the institution.

The director general assured that all employees and officers serving the Housing Authority sectors and honourable allottees will continue to receive recognition and encouragement at all levels.

He stated that the performance of the relevant sections will be closely monitored during the months of July and August, with potential honorariums awarded for continued excellence.

Furthermore, Iqbal emphasised the importance of the “Save Water” campaign.

He announced that awareness efforts would be conducted through billboards and panaflex displays to inform the residents of sectors G-13 and G-14/4 about the dangers of indiscriminate water use. Legal action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the campaign’s directives.

The reception was attended by Captain (retired) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, other officers, and a significant number of employees who served during Eidul Azha.

The employees expressed their gratitude to the director general for his encouragement and for the opportunity to engage directly with their officers for the first time.

