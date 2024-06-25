AIRLINK 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
BOP 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.95%)
DGKC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
FCCL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
FFL 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HASCOL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
HBL 126.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.58%)
HUBC 165.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.1%)
HUMNL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.51%)
PAEL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PPL 118.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
PRL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
SNGP 64.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
TPLP 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 63.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.66%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 9.6 (0.12%)
BR30 26,595 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.07%)
KSE100 78,261 Increased By 28.8 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,324 Increased By 19.5 (0.08%)
Markets Print 2024-06-25

Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (June 24, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               277.70    280.32   JPY                  1.71     1.75
EURO                294.25    297.12   AED                 75.09    75.83
GBP                  348.7    351.12   SAR                 73.10    73.80
                                       INTERBANK          278.50   278.70
=========================================================================

