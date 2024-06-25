Markets Print 2024-06-25
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (June 24, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.70 280.32 JPY 1.71 1.75
EURO 294.25 297.12 AED 75.09 75.83
GBP 348.7 351.12 SAR 73.10 73.80
INTERBANK 278.50 278.70
=========================================================================
