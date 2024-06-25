AIRLINK 90.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.54%)
BOP 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.02%)
DGKC 90.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.52%)
FFL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HASCOL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
HBL 126.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 166.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.45%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
OGDC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.51%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.13%)
PPL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.22%)
PRL 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
PTC 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
SEARL 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.26%)
SNGP 65.49 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TPLP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TRG 63.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
UNITY 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 8,292 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,614 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 78,297 Increased By 65.3 (0.08%)
KSE30 25,325 Increased By 21.2 (0.08%)
Markets Print 2024-06-25

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 24, 2024).
Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 24, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 78,232.10
High:                      79,388.12
Low:                       78,167.43
Net Change:                   578.39
Volume (000):                148,577
Value (000):              10,671,106
Makt Cap (000)         2,458,031,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,888.10
NET CH                    (-) 273.31
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,694.50
NET CH                     (-) 98.72
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,283.70
NET CH                    (-) 363.16
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,795.80
NET CH                    (+) 487.49
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,519.03
NET CH                     (-) 61.87
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,972.02
NET CH                     (-) 33.49
------------------------------------
As on:                  24-June-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

