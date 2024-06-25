KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 24, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,232.10 High: 79,388.12 Low: 78,167.43 Net Change: 578.39 Volume (000): 148,577 Value (000): 10,671,106 Makt Cap (000) 2,458,031,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,888.10 NET CH (-) 273.31 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,694.50 NET CH (-) 98.72 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,283.70 NET CH (-) 363.16 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,795.80 NET CH (+) 487.49 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,519.03 NET CH (-) 61.87 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,972.02 NET CH (-) 33.49 ------------------------------------ As on: 24-June-2024 ====================================

