Markets Print 2024-06-25
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 24, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 24, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,232.10
High: 79,388.12
Low: 78,167.43
Net Change: 578.39
Volume (000): 148,577
Value (000): 10,671,106
Makt Cap (000) 2,458,031,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,888.10
NET CH (-) 273.31
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,694.50
NET CH (-) 98.72
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,283.70
NET CH (-) 363.16
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,795.80
NET CH (+) 487.49
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,519.03
NET CH (-) 61.87
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,972.02
NET CH (-) 33.49
------------------------------------
As on: 24-June-2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments