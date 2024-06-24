AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-24

PDMA issues alert regarding monsoon rains

Recorder Report Published 24 Jun, 2024 07:00am

LAHORE: Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert regarding monsoon rains. Director General PDMA issued, a letter to the administration of the entire province regarding monsoon rains. Monsoon rains are likely to increase by 35% this year. Monsoon rains are expected to start in Punjab from July 1.

According to the post issued, there are chances of 15 to 50 mm of rain in the first week of July. 25 to 35 mm of rain is expected in the second week of July. In the third week of July, Upper Punjab, South Punjab may receive 15 to 25 mm of rain. 50 to 70 mm of rain is predicted in the fourth week of July.

It is further said that heavy rains with thundershowers are expected in Upper Punjab, Central Punjab and South Punjab.

Monsoon rains in July threaten urban flooding and hill torrents in southern Punjab. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that the concerned departments have been alerted in view of the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The district administration should ensure all safety measures before the monsoon rains. Complete the cleaning of rivers and drainage arrangements as soon as possible.

DG Irfan Ali Kathia further said that due to mutual cooperation and pre-planning, losses from natural calamities can be avoided. Protection of life and property of citizens is the first priority and there is no room for negligence or irresponsibility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab rains monsoon rains PDMA weather alert pakistan weather

Comments

200 characters

PDMA issues alert regarding monsoon rains

Foreign travel ban on non-filers: NICOP holders, minors, students to be exempted

Disposal of immovable property: 15pc flat rate on gain proposed

Parties stand divided over anti-terrorism operation

Centre approves FC deployment in AJK

PFVA demands restoration of 1pc tax regime

KP to receive Rs1212bn in the head of federal transfers

Non-performing bank loans: Finance bill proposes amendments in 7th Schedule

Value-added textile exporters reject 29pc standard taxation

PM describes protection of citizens and foreigners as ‘paramount state priority’

HEC signs contract to automate Pakistani universities

Read more stories