PDMA issues alert regarding monsoon rains

LAHORE: Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert regarding monsoon rains. Director General PDMA issued, a letter to the administration of the entire province regarding monsoon rains. Monsoon rains are likely to increase by 35% this year. Monsoon rains are expected to start in Punjab from July 1.

According to the post issued, there are chances of 15 to 50 mm of rain in the first week of July. 25 to 35 mm of rain is expected in the second week of July. In the third week of July, Upper Punjab, South Punjab may receive 15 to 25 mm of rain. 50 to 70 mm of rain is predicted in the fourth week of July.

It is further said that heavy rains with thundershowers are expected in Upper Punjab, Central Punjab and South Punjab.

Monsoon rains in July threaten urban flooding and hill torrents in southern Punjab. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that the concerned departments have been alerted in view of the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The district administration should ensure all safety measures before the monsoon rains. Complete the cleaning of rivers and drainage arrangements as soon as possible.

DG Irfan Ali Kathia further said that due to mutual cooperation and pre-planning, losses from natural calamities can be avoided. Protection of life and property of citizens is the first priority and there is no room for negligence or irresponsibility.

