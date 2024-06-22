AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
AmEx to buy restaurant booking platform Tock for $400mn

Reuters Published June 22, 2024 Updated June 22, 2024 03:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

American Express is buying Squarespace-owned restaurant booking platform Tock for $400 million to expand its foothold in the dining industry, a category that accounted for $100 billion in spending on its cards last year.

The all-cash deal, unveiled on Friday, will build upon the credit card giant’s acquisition of online restaurant reservation platform Resy in 2019.

Resy helps AmEx cardholders get special access to some restaurants, including exclusive reservations, early notifications or cashback on certain bookings made through the platform.

The buyout of Tock will add another 7,000 restaurants, wineries and other hospitality businesses to AmEx’s network, and allow restaurants to better target AmEx’s premium customers who are typically prolific spenders.

The credit card giant has often offered more perks to justify charging higher annual fees than its rivals, a strategy seen as crucial to achieving AmEx’s growth targets by helping it appeal to affluent consumers and boost customer engagement.

“These experiences help serve as a distribution channel, as they drive new customers to the brand,” William Blair analyst Cristopher Kennedy wrote in a note.

AmEx is also buying Rooam, a contactless payments platform used by restaurants, bars, music venues and other businesses, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisitions should support the company’s efforts within the small and medium enterprise market, Kennedy wrote.

AmEx views the segment as lucrative despite a recent slowdown in their spending growth.

Website-design platform Squarespace paid around $400 million for Tock when it bought, it in 2021, about the same amount that it will get from the sale.

The deal will turn Squarespace leaner as it prepares to be taken private by Permira in a nearly $6.9 billion transaction.

So far this year, AmEx shares have jumped 23%, compared with a near 15% jump for the benchmark S&P 500 index (.SPX), as of Thursday’s close.

American Express

