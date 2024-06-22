AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 33.1 (0.4%)
BR30 26,460 Increased By 509.8 (1.96%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-22

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.94pc

Tahir Amin Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended June 20, 2024, increased by 0.94 per cent due to an increase in the prices of tomatoes (65.84 per cent), potatoes (5.61 per cent), onions (3.78 per cent), bananas (3.29 per cent), LPG (2.44 per cent) and eggs (0.83 per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 23.78 per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (570 per cent), tomatoes (191.00 per cent), onions (122.66 per cent), chilies powder (54.81 per cent), garlic (40.55 per cent), shirting (30.75 per cent), salt powder (29.49 per cent), gents sandal (25.01 per cent), pulse gram (22.67 per cent),maash (22.60 per cent), beef (22.12 per cent) and electricity charges for q1 (21.46 per cent) while a major decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (32.90 per cent), chicken (20.60 per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (16.17 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (13.39 per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (12.42 per cent), bananas (11.69 percent), mustard oil (8.24 per cent), tea Lipton (2.52 per cent) and petrol (1.38 per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 25 (49.02 per cent) items increased, five (9.80 per cent) items decreased and 21 (41.18 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 316.88 points against 313.93 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 1.58 per cent, 1.44 per cent, 1.20 per cent, 1.11 per cent, and 0.69 per cent respectively.

The items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include tomatoes (65.84 per cent), potatoes (5.61 per cent), onions (3.78 per cent), bananas (3.29 per cent), LPG (2.44 per cent), cigarettes capstan 20’s packet each (1.67 per cent), pulse moong (1.53 per cent), garlic (1.29 per cent), milk fresh (0.95 per cent), eggs (0.83 per cent), pulse gram (0.74 per cent), salt powdered (0.47 per cent), cooked beef (0.37 per cent), curd (0.33 per cent), Georgette (0.28 per cent), gur (0.21 per cent), energy saver (0.17 per cent), shirting (0.17 per cent), sugar (0.16 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.13 per cent), maash (0.12 per cent), mustard oil (0.12 per cent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.11 per cent), beef with bone (0.03 per cent) and cooked daal (0.01 per cent).

Items prices of which decreased during the period under review include petrol super (3.76 per cent), hi-speed diesel (0.84 per cent), rice basmati broken (0.08 per cent), masoor (0.08 per cent) and chicken (0.05 per cent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PBS Sensitive Price Index SPI commodity prices SPI inflation Weekly SPI inflation

Comments

200 characters

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.94pc

Export of goods: Finance Bill proposes to change tax regime to ‘minimum tax’

Major urban cities: Valuation of immovable properties to be increased to 90pc

Govt ought to have consulted us before budget presentation: Bilawal

Senate panel asks FBR to address concerns of retail sector

Power loadshedding in KP: Federal govt facing a catch-22 situation

Parties show unity for CPEC, stronger China ties

$250m policy-based loan deal signed with ADB

Exporters meet PM, praise cut in power tariff for industry

Royalty arrangement: 25pc of sales promotion, ad expenses disallowed

Packaged milk per litre: Consumers to pay Rs50 more from July 1

Read more stories