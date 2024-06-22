Weekly SPI inflation up 0.94pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended June 20, 2024, increased by 0.94 per cent due to an increase in the prices of tomatoes (65.84 per cent), potatoes (5.61 per cent), onions (3.78 per cent), bananas (3.29 per cent), LPG (2.44 per cent) and eggs (0.83 per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 23.78 per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (570 per cent), tomatoes (191.00 per cent), onions (122.66 per cent), chilies powder (54.81 per cent), garlic (40.55 per cent), shirting (30.75 per cent), salt powder (29.49 per cent), gents sandal (25.01 per cent), pulse gram (22.67 per cent),maash (22.60 per cent), beef (22.12 per cent) and electricity charges for q1 (21.46 per cent) while a major decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (32.90 per cent), chicken (20.60 per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (16.17 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (13.39 per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (12.42 per cent), bananas (11.69 percent), mustard oil (8.24 per cent), tea Lipton (2.52 per cent) and petrol (1.38 per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 25 (49.02 per cent) items increased, five (9.80 per cent) items decreased and 21 (41.18 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 316.88 points against 313.93 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 1.58 per cent, 1.44 per cent, 1.20 per cent, 1.11 per cent, and 0.69 per cent respectively.

The items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include tomatoes (65.84 per cent), potatoes (5.61 per cent), onions (3.78 per cent), bananas (3.29 per cent), LPG (2.44 per cent), cigarettes capstan 20’s packet each (1.67 per cent), pulse moong (1.53 per cent), garlic (1.29 per cent), milk fresh (0.95 per cent), eggs (0.83 per cent), pulse gram (0.74 per cent), salt powdered (0.47 per cent), cooked beef (0.37 per cent), curd (0.33 per cent), Georgette (0.28 per cent), gur (0.21 per cent), energy saver (0.17 per cent), shirting (0.17 per cent), sugar (0.16 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.13 per cent), maash (0.12 per cent), mustard oil (0.12 per cent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.11 per cent), beef with bone (0.03 per cent) and cooked daal (0.01 per cent).

Items prices of which decreased during the period under review include petrol super (3.76 per cent), hi-speed diesel (0.84 per cent), rice basmati broken (0.08 per cent), masoor (0.08 per cent) and chicken (0.05 per cent).

