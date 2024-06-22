AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 33.1 (0.4%)
BR30 26,460 Increased By 509.8 (1.96%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-06-22

Trends in unemployment

Published June 22, 2024 Updated June 22, 2024 07:28am

EDITORIAL: One of the most ignored contributors to the unemployment rate – which stands at 6.3 percent, according to the Economic Survey 2023-24 – is the very high birth rate of the country.

With the latter continuing to grow at a very fast pace in what is the fifth-highest populated country in the world even as the economy slows to a crawl, joblessness is bound to rise. Therefore, part of the effort to create more jobs must also focus on slowing down the birth rate.

The current rate of population growth drags down employment in two ways. One is very direct, with a lot more people entering the job market every year than it can handle.

And two, indirectly. Because the high birth rate also means that most children cannot be cared for adequately; hence the equally alarming rates of children born stunted and malnourished.

That puts them at a disadvantage right at the beginning of their lives as compromised mental and physical growth limits their gains from education – if they are lucky enough to have one – and ultimately pushes them to the margins of an already very cramped job market.

The latest employment statistics come from the Labour Force Survey (LFS) 2020-21, because PBS (Pakistan Bureau of Statistics) was busy with the 7th Population and Housing Census in 2022-23 – work is reportedly under way on LFS 2024-25 – and show that while some trends have changed, others have not.

“Technological transformation”, for example, has shifted the bulk of employment from agriculture (37.4 percent) to industry and services.

The services sector alone is now the largest growing sector of the economy, with 37.2 percent labour force participation.

Other than that, the same disturbing trends remain. Unemployment is highest in the youngest group (ages 15-24) at 11.1 percent, and second highest in the second youngest group (ages 25-34) at 7.3 percent, and in both cases much higher in females than males.

This is exactly how a youth bulge turns from a demographic dividend to a demographic disaster.

Pakistan is also one of the world’s youngest countries, so to speak, meaning a vast majority of its population comprises the youth. And instead of being an asset it has become a liability because it is an extra drag on the very economy it is supposed to provide extra momentum to.

These employment statistics, bad enough as they are, would become much worse if PBS surveyed under-employment as well.

It’s no secret that the financial collapse of the last few years, and the accompanying spike in unemployment, has reduced much of the middle class to working multiple odd jobs to make ends meet, while it has decimated lower income classes. So, unemployment alone does not depict the true, complete picture.

The nature of this year’s budget and requirements of the IMF programme make it pretty clear that the economy will remain caught in a low-growth band for the next few years; at least till strict structural adjustment is required to unlock the many tranches of the bailout loan.

That alone ought to make authorities think very seriously about the future and do what they can to relieve unnecessary pressure on the labour market. It is imperative to get the birth rate under control, an aspect of policymaking that does not get nearly enough attention at the top.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy unemployment unemployment rate IMF jobs economy of Pakistan IMF and Pakistan Economic distress Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25 Economic Survey 2023 24 Live budget 2024 2025

Comments

200 characters

Trends in unemployment

Export of goods: Finance Bill proposes to change tax regime to ‘minimum tax’

Major urban cities: Valuation of immovable properties to be increased to 90pc

Govt ought to have consulted us before budget presentation: Bilawal

Senate panel asks FBR to address concerns of retail sector

Power loadshedding in KP: Federal govt facing a catch-22 situation

Parties show unity for CPEC, stronger China ties

$250m policy-based loan deal signed with ADB

Exporters meet PM, praise cut in power tariff for industry

Royalty arrangement: 25pc of sales promotion, ad expenses disallowed

Packaged milk per litre: Consumers to pay Rs50 more from July 1

Read more stories