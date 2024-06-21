Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 271,047 tonnes of cargo comprising 155,117 tonnes of import cargo and 115,930 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 155,117 comprised of 117,985 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 20,182 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 16,950 tonnes of Rock Phosphate.

The total export Cargo of 115,930 comprised of 115,930 tonnes of Containerized Cargo.

Approximately, 10 ships namely Ever Ursula, Xin Pu Dong, Oceana Pearl, Xin Beijing, Uafl Liberty, Ocean Aglaia, OnurG.a, X-Press Odyssey, Ssl Godavari & Kota Loceng berth at the Karachi Port Trust.

About, 08 ships namely, Bow Aquarius, Cma Cgm Nabucco, Vancouver, M.t Mardan, Xin Pu Dong, Xin Beijing, Navios Bahamas & Ocean Aglaia sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Marathopolis, MSC Positano, Atlantic Crown and Simaisma carrying Container, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Wednesday 19th June, Meanwhile three more ships, Maersk Chicago, Khairpur and Chemtrans Ionian with Container, Gasoline and Mogas also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Nordic Copenhagen and IMO left the port on today morning while two more container ships, Marathopolis and MSC Positano are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 188,296 tonnes, comprising 140,778 tonnes imports cargo and 47,518 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,276 Containers (2,566 TEUs Imports and 2,710 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Khairpur, OM Shanghai and Maersk Chicago & another ship ‘Navios Constellation’ carrying Gasoline, Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at respectively FOTCO, EVTL and QICT on today 20th June, while another containers ship ‘Atlantic Ibis’is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 21st June, 2024.

