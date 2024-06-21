Markets Print 2024-06-21
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (June 20, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.61 280.32 AED 74.90 75.62
EURO 294.65 297.55 SAR 72.99 73.70
GBP 348.89 352.33 INTERBANK 278.50 278.70
JPY 1.71 1.76
=========================================================================
