KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 21 Jun, 2024 06:37am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (June 20, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               277.61   280.32    AED                74.90     75.62
EURO                294.65   297.55    SAR                72.99     73.70
GBP                 348.89   352.33    INTERBANK         278.50    278.70
JPY                                                        1.71      1.76
=========================================================================

