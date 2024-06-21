KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 20, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,801.53 High: 78,890.37 Low: 76,896.82 Net Change: 2094.76 Volume (000): 211,694 Value (000): 15,143,332 Makt Cap (000) 2,475,925,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,173.99 NET CH (+) 47.99 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,015.09 NET CH (+) 110.85 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,660.53 NET CH (+) 1584.31 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,300.10 NET CH (+) 81.87 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,632.80 NET CH (+) 41.26 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,057.34 NET CH (+) 13.92 ------------------------------------ As on: 20- JUNE -2024 ====================================

