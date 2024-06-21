Markets Print 2024-06-21
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 20, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,801.53
High: 78,890.37
Low: 76,896.82
Net Change: 2094.76
Volume (000): 211,694
Value (000): 15,143,332
Makt Cap (000) 2,475,925,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,173.99
NET CH (+) 47.99
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,015.09
NET CH (+) 110.85
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,660.53
NET CH (+) 1584.31
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,300.10
NET CH (+) 81.87
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,632.80
NET CH (+) 41.26
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,057.34
NET CH (+) 13.92
------------------------------------
As on: 20- JUNE -2024
====================================
