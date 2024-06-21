Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Recorder Report Published 21 Jun, 2024 06:37am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 20, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 78,801.53
High:                      78,890.37
Low:                       76,896.82
Net Change:                  2094.76
Volume (000):                211,694
Value (000):              15,143,332
Makt Cap (000)         2,475,925,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,173.99
NET CH                     (+) 47.99
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,015.09
NET CH                    (+) 110.85
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,660.53
NET CH                   (+) 1584.31
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,300.10
NET CH                     (+) 81.87
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,632.80
NET CH                     (+) 41.26
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,057.34
NET CH                     (+) 13.92
------------------------------------
As on:                20- JUNE -2024
====================================

