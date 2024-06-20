Jun 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer discretionary, materials gain

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.19% higher at 12,249.06
Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2024 04:50pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by consumer discretionary and materials stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.19% higher at 12,249.06.

Harischandra Mills Plc and Hunter & Company Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 0.2% and 0.03%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 46.1 million shares from 150.5 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as consumer staples drag

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.07 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.8 million) from 2.72 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 663.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.68 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan markets will be closed on Friday, June 21, for a holiday. Trading will resume on June 24.

