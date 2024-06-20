Signs of political ice melting

EDITORIAL: It came as a very welcome surprise. PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan told journalists last week that the party’s incarcerated founder Imran Khan had given the go-ahead for talks with the government to end the present political impasse.

So far, the party had adamantly refused to accept the ruling PML-N leaders’ offer for a dialogue to find a way out of the muddy standoff. Calling them its electoral “mandate thieves”, it insisted on talking only to real wielders of power, namely the establishment.

As regards the PTI’s alliance with five other opposition parties under the banner of Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (movement for the protection of Pakistan’s Constitution) Gohar said his party would take its allies into confidence, but could also take a solo flight. It may be mentioned that the JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman reportedly had joined the movement on the condition that it would make no decision without a consensus. How he reacts to the present development would indicate if he is in on it or is to be left out in the cold.

A million dollar question is this, what has brought the turnabout in PTI’s stance? Some say the apex court’s suggestion to Imran Khan, during the NAB case proceedings, to hold negotiations with the government has had an effect. In the past, too, higher judiciary had advised political parties to resolve their disputes inside Parliament instead of dragging them in courts, but to no avail.

According to Barrister Gohar, the court’s suggestion was under consideration, but it was his party’s own decision. Explaining, he said that when a delegation of PTI leaders had a weekly meeting with Khan last Tuesday while apprising him of the ongoing political developments they also proposed that the party should start negotiations with the government as “differences were increasing”.

At which Khan agreed and gave his approval. Talks are the only option available to the party, added the PTI chairman. More telling was his remark that “the ice is melting,” to which one is tempted to add, ‘where it matters the most’.

Barrister Gohar left no doubt about that as he hurried to emphasise that the move should not be considered as a deal or weakness of the party. Efforts of former president Arif Alvi, whom Khan had authorised about two months ago to talk to the power that be, seem to be yielding results.

It can be noted only with a collective sigh of relief that the key political players are willing to end a reckless confrontation. There is no issue that cannot be resolved once opponents sit across the table. Flexibility rather than rigidity makes politics the art of the possible.

Apparently, all sides have realised the futility of prolonging the conflict, which has been creating political uncertainty. What that means for an already ailing economy has come home before now.

