Markets

Sri Lanka shares end lower as consumer staples drag

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.28% lower at 12,225.95
Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2024 05:02pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by consumer staples.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.28% lower at 12,225.95.

Lion Brewery Plc and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc were the top losers on the index, down 4.4% and 1.8%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 150.5 million shares from 38.7 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares fall as communication services, utilities stocks weigh

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.72 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.92 million) from 1.84 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 1.31 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.56 billion rupees, the data showed.

