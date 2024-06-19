Sri Lanka shares end lower as consumer staples drag

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by consumer staples.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.28% lower at 12,225.95.

Lion Brewery Plc and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc were the top losers on the index, down 4.4% and 1.8%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 150.5 million shares from 38.7 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.72 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.92 million) from 1.84 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 1.31 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.56 billion rupees, the data showed.