AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling edges up after UK inflation data

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2024 02:06pm

Sterling rose slightly versus the euro and the dollar after data showed British inflation returned to the Bank of England’s 2% target in May for the first time in nearly three years.

The drop in annual consumer price inflation from April’s 2.3% reading was in line with economists’ median expectation in a Reuters poll and marks a sharp decline from the 41-year high of 11.1% reached in October 2022.

The euro dropped 0.04% to 84.46 pence against the pound from 84.48 pence right before the data. Sterling was up 0.05% against the dollar at $1.2713, having traded at $1.2704 earlier.

Sterling on track for best week of year against ailing euro

Markets are pricing in an about 50% chance of a first rate cut by August and almost half a percentage point in monetary easing in 2024.

The BoE meets on Thursday to discuss interest-rate policy, but is not expected to make any changes.

Sterling

Comments

200 characters

Sterling edges up after UK inflation data

Oil steady amid US stock build but war jitters abound

Jordan, Tunisia report additional Hajj heat deaths

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, Rawalpindi

2 children killed after laptop catches fire at Faisalabad home

Gaza health ministry says death toll at 37,396 since October 7

Ship ‘believed to have sunk’ after Red Sea attack: security agency

China and Malaysia renew 5-year economic pact, to review visa-free travel

Europe must host Gaza children impacted by war, Greek foreign minister says

Kane Williamson steps down as New Zealand captain after T20 World Cup debacle

Landslides kill nine as Bangladesh lashed by rain

Read more stories