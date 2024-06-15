Palestinians say Israeli troops kill teen in West Bank raid

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian health ministry said Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, as an army official confirmed troops opened fire during a raid.

Sultan Abdul Rahman Khatatbeh, 16, was killed by Israeli fire in the northern West Bank town of Beit Furik, the ministry said in a statement published on Facebook.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that two others were injured when Israeli forces stormed the town, east of Nablus, “firing live bullets at local residents”.

An Israeli military official told AFP that troops were operating in the Nablus area when “dozens of suspects hurled rocks at Israeli security forces, who responded with riot dispersal means and live fire”.

Israeli forces kill 3 in West Bank: Palestinian authorities

“Hits were identified,” the official said, without elaborating.

The West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has seen a surge in violence for more than a year, but particularly since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza erupted on October 7.

At least 546 Palestinians have been killed in the territory by Israeli troops or settlers since the Gaza war broke out, according to Palestinian officials.

Attacks by Palestinians have killed at least 14 Israelis in the West Bank over the same period, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.