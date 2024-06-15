AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Palestinians say Israeli troops kill teen in West Bank raid

AFP Published 15 Jun, 2024 10:57pm

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian health ministry said Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, as an army official confirmed troops opened fire during a raid.

Sultan Abdul Rahman Khatatbeh, 16, was killed by Israeli fire in the northern West Bank town of Beit Furik, the ministry said in a statement published on Facebook.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that two others were injured when Israeli forces stormed the town, east of Nablus, “firing live bullets at local residents”.

An Israeli military official told AFP that troops were operating in the Nablus area when “dozens of suspects hurled rocks at Israeli security forces, who responded with riot dispersal means and live fire”.

Israeli forces kill 3 in West Bank: Palestinian authorities

“Hits were identified,” the official said, without elaborating.

The West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has seen a surge in violence for more than a year, but particularly since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza erupted on October 7.

At least 546 Palestinians have been killed in the territory by Israeli troops or settlers since the Gaza war broke out, according to Palestinian officials.

Attacks by Palestinians have killed at least 14 Israelis in the West Bank over the same period, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Gaza Palestinians Israeli troops Palestinian Health Ministry Israel Hamas war Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

Palestinians say Israeli troops kill teen in West Bank raid

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,296

FBR chief issues warning to businesses refusing credit, debit cards payments

Pakistan, Turkiye navies hold joint exercise

Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Arafat in Hajj climax

Biden and Trump agree rules for first election debate of 2024

Harris announces over $1.5bn more US energy, humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Iran, Sweden free prisoners in Oman-mediated swap

PM Shehbaz says transition to E-Office will provide better public services, ensure transparency

Crew evacuated from vessel hit by Houthis, search for sailor continues

World leaders join Ukraine summit in test of Kyiv’s diplomatic clout

Read more stories