Weekly SPI inflation up 1.30pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended June 13, 2024, increased by 1.30 per cent due to increase in the prices of tomatoes (27.14 per cent), chicken (11.75 per cent), electricity for q1 (8.73 per cent), gram (7.19 per cent), LPG (6.14 per cent), eggs (3.70 per cent), and bananas (3.22 per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 23.03 per cent mainly due to increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (570 per cent), onions (105.91 per cent), tomatoes (72.60 per cent), chilies powder (54.81 per cent), garlic (39.90 per cent), salt powder (30.56 per cent), shirting (30.52 per cent), gents sandal (25.01 per cent), maash (23.85 per cent), beef (23.21 per cent), electricity charges for q1 and pulse gram (21.46 per cent) each, while a major decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (29.65 per cent), chicken (19.77 per cent), bananas (19.26 per cent), cooking oil 5-litre (16.69 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (14.81 per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (13.01 per cent), mustard oil (8.77 per cent) and tea Lipton (2.52 per cent)

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.26 per cent) items increased, eight (15.68 per cent) items decreased and 24 (47.06 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 313.93 points against 309.91 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 1.01 per cent, 1.31 per cent, 1.11 per cent, 1.07 per cent, and 1.29 per cent respectively.

The items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include tomatoes (27.14 per cent), chicken (11.75 per cent), electricity charges for q1 (8.73 per cent), pulse gram (7.19 per cent), LPG (6.14 per cent), eggs (3.70 per cent), bananas (3.22 per cent), beef with bone (1.52 per cent), moong (1.07 per cent), mutton (0.60 per cent), cigarettes Capstan 20’s packet each (0.47 per cent), potatoes (0.41 per cent), energy saver (0.36 per cent), maash (0.32 per cent), mustard oil (0.31 per cent), masoor (0.27 per cent), curd (0.21 per cent), Sufi washing soap 250 gm cake each (0.14 per cent) and gur (0.14 per cent).

Items prices of which decreased during the period under review include onions (5 per cent), chilies powder National 200 gm packet each (1.95 per cent), rice basmati broken (1.65 per cent), garlic (1.32 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (1.08 per cent), bread plain (0.52 per cent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.05 per cent), and sugar (0.02 per cent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024