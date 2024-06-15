AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-15

Weekly SPI inflation up 1.30pc

Tahir Amin Published 15 Jun, 2024 06:57am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended June 13, 2024, increased by 1.30 per cent due to increase in the prices of tomatoes (27.14 per cent), chicken (11.75 per cent), electricity for q1 (8.73 per cent), gram (7.19 per cent), LPG (6.14 per cent), eggs (3.70 per cent), and bananas (3.22 per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 23.03 per cent mainly due to increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (570 per cent), onions (105.91 per cent), tomatoes (72.60 per cent), chilies powder (54.81 per cent), garlic (39.90 per cent), salt powder (30.56 per cent), shirting (30.52 per cent), gents sandal (25.01 per cent), maash (23.85 per cent), beef (23.21 per cent), electricity charges for q1 and pulse gram (21.46 per cent) each, while a major decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (29.65 per cent), chicken (19.77 per cent), bananas (19.26 per cent), cooking oil 5-litre (16.69 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (14.81 per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (13.01 per cent), mustard oil (8.77 per cent) and tea Lipton (2.52 per cent)

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.26 per cent) items increased, eight (15.68 per cent) items decreased and 24 (47.06 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 313.93 points against 309.91 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 1.01 per cent, 1.31 per cent, 1.11 per cent, 1.07 per cent, and 1.29 per cent respectively.

The items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include tomatoes (27.14 per cent), chicken (11.75 per cent), electricity charges for q1 (8.73 per cent), pulse gram (7.19 per cent), LPG (6.14 per cent), eggs (3.70 per cent), bananas (3.22 per cent), beef with bone (1.52 per cent), moong (1.07 per cent), mutton (0.60 per cent), cigarettes Capstan 20’s packet each (0.47 per cent), potatoes (0.41 per cent), energy saver (0.36 per cent), maash (0.32 per cent), mustard oil (0.31 per cent), masoor (0.27 per cent), curd (0.21 per cent), Sufi washing soap 250 gm cake each (0.14 per cent) and gur (0.14 per cent).

Items prices of which decreased during the period under review include onions (5 per cent), chilies powder National 200 gm packet each (1.95 per cent), rice basmati broken (1.65 per cent), garlic (1.32 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (1.08 per cent), bread plain (0.52 per cent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.05 per cent), and sugar (0.02 per cent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PBS Sensitive Price Index SPI commodity prices Weekly SPI inflation

Comments

200 characters

Weekly SPI inflation up 1.30pc

Petrol price slashed by Rs10.20 per litre

Rs3trn Sindh budget envisages Rs77bn new taxes

Industrial sector: PM announces major power tariff cut

Jul-Apr LSM sector posts 0.45pc growth YoY

Digitization: Centre asks provinces to provide tax data to Nadra

Rs300bn tagged for healthcare sector

Sindh earmarks Rs959bn for development expenditures

Rs8bn tagged for ‘Haari cards’

Detection bills period: Nepra rejects Discos’ proposal

China approves first ETFs tracking Saudi equities

Read more stories