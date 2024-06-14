KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 13, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 76,208.16 High: 76,338.15 Low: 73,329.8 Net Change: 3410.73 Volume (000): 344,982 Value (000): 21,143,580 Makt Cap (000) 2,394,440,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,457.36 NET CH (+) 589.27 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,005.84 NET CH (+) 541.29 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,344.01 NET CH (+) 1121.75 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,150.80 NET CH (+) 749.21 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,586.34 NET CH (+) 370.97 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,083.20 NET CH (+) 117.65 ------------------------------------ As on: 13-June-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024