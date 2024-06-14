AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
Markets Print 2024-06-14

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 13, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2024 06:31am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 13, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 76,208.16
High:                      76,338.15
Low:                        73,329.8
Net Change:                  3410.73
Volume (000):                344,982
Value (000):              21,143,580
Makt Cap (000)         2,394,440,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,457.36
NET CH                    (+) 589.27
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,005.84
NET CH                    (+) 541.29
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,344.01
NET CH                   (+) 1121.75
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,150.80
NET CH                    (+) 749.21
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,586.34
NET CH                    (+) 370.97
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,083.20
NET CH                    (+) 117.65
------------------------------------
As on:                  13-June-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

