BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 13, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 13, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 76,208.16
High: 76,338.15
Low: 73,329.8
Net Change: 3410.73
Volume (000): 344,982
Value (000): 21,143,580
Makt Cap (000) 2,394,440,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,457.36
NET CH (+) 589.27
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,005.84
NET CH (+) 541.29
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,344.01
NET CH (+) 1121.75
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,150.80
NET CH (+) 749.21
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,586.34
NET CH (+) 370.97
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,083.20
NET CH (+) 117.65
------------------------------------
As on: 13-June-2024
====================================
