AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.08%)
DGKC 88.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
FFL 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HASCOL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
HBL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MLCF 37.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
OGDC 119.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
PAEL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.38%)
PRL 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.52%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.11%)
SNGP 61.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.42%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TELE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.98%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,583 Increased By 39.5 (0.52%)
BR30 24,238 Increased By 202.6 (0.84%)
KSE100 72,797 Increased By 207.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 23,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.33%)
Jun 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-13

Education gets Rs103.78bn

Tahir Amin Published 13 Jun, 2024 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: The government has earmarked Rs103.781 billion for Education Affairs and Services in the federal budget for 2024-25 against the revised allocation of Rs103.684 billion for the current fiscal year, showing an increase of less than one per cent (0.9 percent).

The cumulative education expenditures by federal and provincial governments declined as percentage to GDP in the fiscal year 2023 and are estimated at 1.5 per cent of GDP compared to 1.7 per cent of GDP in the previous year, which is the lowest in the region.The bulk of expenditure of Rs79.312 billion has been allo3cated for Tertiary Education Affairs and Services in budget 2024-25, which is 76.5 per cent of the total allocation under this head.

The government has earmarked Rs5.224 billion for pre-primary and primary education affairs for 2024-25 against Rs4.468 billion for 2023-24, Rs12.624 billion earmarked for Secondary Education Affairs and Services for 2024-25 against Rs10.778 billion for 2023-24, and Rs4.497 billion for administration against the revised Rs2.844 billion for 2023-24.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Education Education Affairs and Services Education budget Budget 2024 25 federal budget 2024 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25 Live budget 2024 2025

Comments

200 characters

Education gets Rs103.78bn

Defence budget raised by 17.6pc

Non-tax revenue: Rs32.6bn earmarked from 4G/5G licences

BISP allocated Rs598.71bn

Rs30bn sell-off income target set

Prepaid internet, phone cards: Govt increases income tax rate for non-filers

No amount from IMF loans budgeted for budgetary support

Ministry of Law & Justice: Rs1368.874m earmarked for development schemes in PSDP

Govt proposes increase in PL rate

With 48pc cut Rs4.37bn earmarked for Interior Division

Finance Bill 2024 laid in Senate

Read more stories