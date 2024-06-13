Education gets Rs103.78bn

ISLAMABAD: The government has earmarked Rs103.781 billion for Education Affairs and Services in the federal budget for 2024-25 against the revised allocation of Rs103.684 billion for the current fiscal year, showing an increase of less than one per cent (0.9 percent).

The cumulative education expenditures by federal and provincial governments declined as percentage to GDP in the fiscal year 2023 and are estimated at 1.5 per cent of GDP compared to 1.7 per cent of GDP in the previous year, which is the lowest in the region.The bulk of expenditure of Rs79.312 billion has been allo3cated for Tertiary Education Affairs and Services in budget 2024-25, which is 76.5 per cent of the total allocation under this head.

The government has earmarked Rs5.224 billion for pre-primary and primary education affairs for 2024-25 against Rs4.468 billion for 2023-24, Rs12.624 billion earmarked for Secondary Education Affairs and Services for 2024-25 against Rs10.778 billion for 2023-24, and Rs4.497 billion for administration against the revised Rs2.844 billion for 2023-24.

