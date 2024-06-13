With 48pc cut Rs4.37bn earmarked for Interior Division

ISLAMABAD: The government has earmarked a sum of Rs4.37 billion for Interior Division for fiscal year 2024-25 under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), against Rs9.09 billion in fiscal year 2023-24.

The budget document showed a decrease of 48.07 percent in funds allocated for various attached departments of the Interior Ministry, including Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Islamabad police, Immigration and Passport (I&P), Frontier Constabulary (FC), Pakistan Coast Guards and Pakistan Rangers, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration.

According to budgetary documents released on Friday, the Interior Division would execute four new and 17 ongoing projects during next financial year 2024-25.

Out of Rs 4.37 billon, Rs 800 million are allocated for National Police Hospital, Rs 600 million for construction of a Model Prison at Sector H-16 Islamabad and Rs 500 for Islamabad development package.

The government has allocated Rs 400 million fore construction of 10th Avenue, Rs 285 million for establishment of change management unit within Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Islamabad and Rs277.280mn for construction of a Wing Headquarters at Ahmedwam, South Waziristan district.

As per the budget breakdown, Rs 237.280 million has been allocated for construction of a Wing headquarters at Gomalzam, South Waziristan district, Rs 142.217 million has been earmarked for acquisition of land for construction of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NCTA) headquarters, Mauve Area G-11 besides setting asides another Rs 114.723 million for up-gradation of 163 RPOs and 49 Pakistan Foreign Missions abroad.

The government has allocated Rs150 million for Integrated Border Management System (IBMS Phase-II) and earmarked another Rs150 million up-gradation of Biometric Identification System (BSI) for passport application. Immigration and Passport (I&P), headquarters Islamabad. Another Rs 108 million are earmarked for construction of buildings for 13 regional passport offices in Sindh Province and Rs 109 million tagged for foreign national security and allied facilities.

In the budget 2024-25, Rs 100 million are allotted for operation management & maintenance of Metro Bus to New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA) and Rs100 for revamping of Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Out of the total budget allocated for Interior Division, Rs 65 million are tagged for construction of office and troops accommodation of quarter guards at FC Headquarters Peshawar and Rs 50 million for construction of additional family suits for the members of parliament including 500 servant quarters at G-5/2, Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024