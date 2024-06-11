Consumer discretionary stocks fuel gains in Sri Lankan shares

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher for the sixth straight session on Tuesday, aided by gains in consumer discretionary and material stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.11% higher at 12,394.99 points. The index has risen 2.9% in six sessions.

Lanka Ashok Leyland and Diesel & Motor Engineering were the top gainers on the benchmark index, rising 2.6% and 2.8%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share rose to 95.6 million shares from 63.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.74 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($12.3 million) from 1.69 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 323.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 3.58 billion rupees, the data showed.