Energy, financial stocks power gains in Sri Lankan shares

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2024 04:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, boosted by gains in energy and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.54% higher at 12,381.49 points, after logging a 1.7% rise in the previous week.

Colombo Stock Exchange revised listing rules to facilitate shortening of settlement cycle from T+3 to T+2 for all equity transactions, effective from June 10.

Hunter & Company and LOLC Holdings were the top gainers on CSE All Share index, rising 6% and 4.3%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as industrials, communication services gain

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 63.4 million shares from 38.2 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.69 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.6 million) from 1.27 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 161.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.64 billion rupees, the data showed.

