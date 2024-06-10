Energy, financial stocks power gains in Sri Lankan shares

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, boosted by gains in energy and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.54% higher at 12,381.49 points, after logging a 1.7% rise in the previous week.

Colombo Stock Exchange revised listing rules to facilitate shortening of settlement cycle from T+3 to T+2 for all equity transactions, effective from June 10.

Hunter & Company and LOLC Holdings were the top gainers on CSE All Share index, rising 6% and 4.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 63.4 million shares from 38.2 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.69 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.6 million) from 1.27 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 161.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.64 billion rupees, the data showed.