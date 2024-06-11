Political prisoners: Rashid urges COAS to announce ‘general amnesty’

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid has urged Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to announce a “general amnesty” on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha by releasing all the political prisoners to set a good political atmosphere in the country.

The senior politician was talking to the media in Islamabad Kachehri, as a civil judge of the district and session court, Malik Mohammad Imran heard the case against him, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding Chairman Imran Khan and others related to an FIR lodged at the I-9 police station for addressing the 2019 “Azadi March”.

“Every day is bringing a sad news for Pakistan. This is the most failed period in Pakistan’s history. The political atmosphere is unstable and in such a situation, the army chief should announce a general amnesty and release all the political prisoners for setting a good atmosphere,” he said, adding that all the innocent prisoners should be released on the coming Eid.

According to him, the coming two months are important in the country’s politics, saying that “change” is in the offing.

“The fate of this group of thieves, bandits, looters and dacoits, their politics will be decided in two months,” he claimed.

To a question, he said that the government tried hard to get something from the friendly countries prior to the budget.

“But neither Saudi Arabia, UAE nor China gave any monetary support,” he said

He lamented that people are dying and they are unable to meet the expenses of two-time meals.

Meanwhile, the judicial magistrate, after completion of the arguments in the case related to vandalism and breach of Section144, reserved the judgement. PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, AML chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Asad Umar, and others had filed acquittal pleas in the court.

The court will pronounce the verdict on June 13. The lawyers of the accused have requested the court to acquit their clients in the case.

Earlier, Judicial Magistrate Malik Mohammad Imran heard the case against the accused including Sheikh Rashid. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appeared in court with his lawyer.

Sheikh Rashid’s counsel argued that his client has been accused of acting on someone else’s behalf but no evidence has been furnished against him.

He said that only one constable is a witness in the entire case who has given his statement to the court that Sheikh Rashid and others were seen addressing workers in a video clip.

The lawyer further argued that speaking is not a crime, adding that everyone from the prime minister to the chief justice of Pakistan speaks, a political case was made using state authority.

He maintained that a political case was framed against his client by using the state authority. Citing a judgment of the Supreme Court, the lawyer argued that a charge should be framed against an accused after completion of the evidence. He added that in the case, three witnesses who were produced later, the apex court did not accept it. The lawyer requested that Sheikh Rashid should be acquitted from the case.

The lawyers of the PTI founding chairman argued that there was no possibility of conviction in this case and pleaded the court to acquit Imran Khan and all other accused.

