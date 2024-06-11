PFA discards 6,000kg of decomposed tea leaves

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday discarded 6,000kg of adulterated tea leaves and 10,000kg of husk worth millions of rupees during a raid in the provincial metropolis.

On a tipoff, the PFA team raided a house in China Scheme and recovered 150 maunds tainted tea leaves and other adulterated items, later discarded. The team also seized raw materials and machinery during a raid.

The PFA also registered a case against the food business operator (FBO) over violations in the nearest police station.

DG PFA Muhammad Asim while talking to media said that the authority took action against the FBO after finding the contamination of husk, prohibited colours and hazardous non-food grade flavors in the tea leaves during the screening tests. The raiding team also witnessed an abundance of flies, mosquitoes and cockroaches as well as, the presence of a washroom in the production area and an unhygienic working environment.

Asim said that adulterated tea leaves were supplied to tea stalls and local hotels in the fake packaging of different brands. Consumption of products made with prohibited colours and flavours can cause stomach and liver diseases, he said.

Moreover, he said that adulteration in food for the sake of higher profits is a serious crime; the business of manufacturers of substandard products will be rooted out from Punjab. He further said that the authority would continue its indiscriminate action against mafia involved in food adulteration. He urged the citizens to use products approved by the PFA. He further said that citizens can call the 1223 helpline in case to file their food-related complaints.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024