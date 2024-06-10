Construction of 2.1m houses for flood-hit people begins: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Sindh government has started construction of 2.1 million houses costing Rs 650 billion for flood-affected people in the province.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana, Jamia Masjid and flyover at Naya Nazimabad on Sunday, he said that out of total financing required for this housing project, an amount of Rs 550 have already been arranged.

He visited Naya Nazimabad and inaugurated three projects on the invitation of Arif Habib, Chairman Arif Habib Group. On the occasion, Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, CEO Naya Nazimabad Samad Habib, Head of special projects Naya Nazimabad Muhammad Talha, renowned banker Hussain Lawai, bankers, industrialists, politicians and others were also present.

“On the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari provincial government has initiated housing project for the flood affected people and right now 15 houses are being constructed daily and so far 100,000 have been completed, while work on 800,000 houses is in progress, Chief Minister Sindh informed.

He said that Sindh government has maintained such remarkable transparency in the construction of houses that people have donated 7000 houses for Rs 2.1 billion which speaks volumes of public confidence in the Sindh government.

He said that in order to provide places for social activities, the Sindh government is building Youth centres in every district. Work on 23 Youth Centres would be completed this year and these centres have similar facilities as offered by a Gymkhana, he added.

He said that public-private partnerships were a cornerstone of sustainable development. “They bring together the strengths of both sectors – the planned oversight and regulatory support of the government, combined with the innovation, efficiency, and capital of the private sector,” he said and added that this collaboration led to the creation of robust infrastructures, improved services, and dynamic communities.

Speaking in a light-hearted manner, he said that we (Pakistan Cricket team) deliberately lost the match against America in T-20 world cup tournament because our talks with IMF were in progress.

Talking about the Public Private Partnership (PPP) project Murad Shah said that his government provided better infrastructure solutions to the people of Sindh through Public-private Partnership.

“Sindh government has earned international acclaim in executing mega projects like Thar coal development, Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge, Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Road, Jhirk-Mulkatiar Bridge on River Indus, Karachi-Thatta Dual Carriageway and various others”, he mentioned.

Shah said that his government remained unwavering in its commitment to providing high-quality living standards, with all the necessary amenities for health, sports, and entertainment and socially impactful projects like Naya Nazimabad were essential to bridge the gap and bring about meaningful change.

He said that over the past few years, he has closely observed the development of Naya Nazimabad. “I am confident that this project not only offers a healthy and sustainable habitat for its residents but also contributes significantly to urban regeneration, social upliftment, and the economic well-being of our province”, he added.

“It is projects like these that showcase the power of public-private partnerships a model that we must continue to embrace and expand”, he said.

The success of Naya Nazimabad also highlights the importance of a transparent and disciplined approach to project management, the CM said and added that by involving all stakeholders and maintaining clear communication, we ensure that projects are not only completed efficiently but also meet the highest standards of quality and sustainability.

The Sindh government stands ready to provide all necessary assistance to this and similar projects. “Together, we can create an outline for future developments, ensuring a better quality of life for all, the CM said and urged the private sector to foster such partnerships and strive for excellence in every project we undertake. Together, we can build a brighter future for Karachi and Sindh”, Shah said.

Replying to an offer of Arif Habib to develop the Katchi Abadis in the surrounding area of Naya Nazimabad, the Chief Minister announced full support and said that his government would develop the Katchi Abadis in districts of Central and West in partnership with Arif Habib.

Arif Habib Chairman, Naya Nazimabad, expressed his gratitude to Sindh government, regulatory bodies, banks, financial institutions, customers of Naya Nazimabad, its architects, engineers, contractors, and area people for the confidence imposed in and the support extended to Naya Nazimabad.

He said that the collaborative model of undertaking large impactful projects by involving all stakeholders under transparent and disciplined structures is the key to success. He said Naya Nazimabad is fast becoming the complete integrated habitat for the mid-income class. Such habitats are essential to promote a healthy, prosperous and productive society, he added.

He informed that Naya Nazimabad is the largest master-planned, gated residential community in Karachi and will house more than 50,000 families upon its completion.

Habib said that its planning, quality of works and world class amenities distinguish it from all other projects. Special emphasis is being laid on sustainability, and environment friendly management of resources. It is the most secured and a safe avenue for both its residents and investors, he said.

He informed that a state of art 60-room hotel to be furnished in a year within Naya Nazimabad as a part of Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana.

He said that value added projects like flyover will facilitate the NN residents and make easy access to Naya Nazimabad by avoid traffic issues. He also thanked KMC for facilitation to build this flyover.

He also appreciated the efforts and continued support from Syed Murad Ali Shah Chief Minister Sindh, Murtaza Wahab Mayor Karachi, Nasir Shah Senior Minister and other government officials.

He said that Habib University will provide for scholarship to the student resident in Naya Nazimabad.

Arif Habib informed that UBL is setting up its regional office to facilitate it’s staff, while Bank Alfalah is also setting up one of the latest branch within Naya Nazimabad.

He also presented a model to develop the Nusrat Bhutto Colony without involving any cost on its residents to give them a standard lifestyle.

On the occasion, Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated three value-added projects at Naya Nazimabad including Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana, Naya Nazimabad Flyover, and Naya Nazimabad Jamia Masjid.

