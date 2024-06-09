AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,694 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,691 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Sports

Brazil boosted ahead of Copa America after 3-2 win against Mexico

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2024 10:42am

Brazil enjoyed the perfect warm-up as they secured a 3-2 win over Mexico in their pre-Copa America friendly in Kyle Field stadium in Texas on Saturday.

Coach Dorival Junior, who assumed the Brazil job in January, decided to rest first-choice players such as Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Raphinha.

His decision paid off as they took an early lead when Andreas Pereira scored from a Savio pass in the 5th.

Mexico enjoyed the majority of possession in the first half but lacked the cutting edge to test goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who replaced the injured Ederson after he was ruled out with a fractured eye socket.

Brazil doubled their lead nine minutes after the break when Eder Militao’s long throw-in was met by Yan Couto, who flicked the ball back into the area for Gabriel Martinelli to tap in alone.

The Mexican side weren’t done yet, though, as Julian Quinones scored in the 73rd minute from Alexis Vega’s superb cross, before Guillermo Martinez Ayala equalised in the 92nd minute of added time.

But it was young prodigy Endrick who sealed Brazil’s victory four minutes later, heading in a cross from Vinicius Jr, who had come on as a substitute. “I’m very grateful to God for another opportunity to score for the national team.

US to host Brazil for friendly ahead of Copa America

Thanks to the squad and Dorival’s excellent work. We trained well and I hope we can work even harder because the goal is to win Copa America,“ said 17-year-old Endrick after the match.

The nine-times champions face the US in another warm-up friendly on Wednesday before opening their Copa America campaign against Costa Rica on June 24 followed by Paraguay four days’ later and Colombia on July 2.

The quadrennial tournament will be held in the United States from June 20-July 14.

Mexico Brazil Raphinha Vinicius Jr Copa America Kyle Field stadium Dorival Junior Copa America 2024

