Nawaz optimistic about country’s economic prospects

LAHORE: Expressing satisfaction over the reduction in prices of essential commodities, PML-N President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif expressed optimism that Pakistan would soon come out of crises.

“The rates of essential items are coming down and the stock exchange is going up, however, such policies should be framed that bring down the prices of electricity and gas,” he said while addressing a meeting of the party senators today.

The PML-N appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for cut in essential prices items this regard. He said that he does not believe in political vengeance. “Our party is behind every major development work carried out in the history of the country. Can any other party tell any mentionable project they have implemented?” He said those who had called Metro Bus project a “jungla bus” have now disappeared after wasting billions on their own “jungla bus.”

He recalled that he was ousted from power every time he became the country’s prime minister. He said that he had not gone to Saudi Arabia of his own free will, but was sent by late military dictator Pervez Musharraf. What was the reason that the military dictator had removed him from office, he questioned?

Praising the former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said Abbasi spent time in prison boldly and stood by him during testing times.

Nawaz said there was needs to call spade a spade. He added that he had always thought about the betterment of the country and its people.

Referring to former prime minister and PTI founder speech in the USA in which he had said he would get air-conditioners removed from prison, Nawaz Sharif said he was least bothered about that. “Not one. Get two ACs installed in your prison. I have no objections,” Nawaz added. Calling Imran Khan as an ‘estranged’ person, he went on to say that for the last 25 years, he had been threatening the democratic system. He called for addressing root causes threatening the system.

