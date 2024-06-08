AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
Sports Print 2024-06-08

President’s Trophy Grade-II final begins today

Muhammad Saleem Published 08 Jun, 2024 07:00am

LAHORE: The final of the President’s Trophy Grade-II 2023-24 will be played between Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Eshaal Associates at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad from Saturday (today). It will be a four-day game taking place from June 8 to 11.

The winner will bag a cash prize of Rs1.5 million while the runners-up team will be awarded Rs0.75 million. The best batter, bowler, wicket-keeper and the player of the tournament will be awarded Rs50,000 each.

A total of 24 sides took part in the tournament, which were placed in four different pools. Table toppers in each pool locked horns in the semi-finals of the tournament. OGDCL beat Khayaban-e-Amin while Eshaal Associates beat MIT Solutions to qualify for the tournament’s final.

Eshaal Associates won three matches, lost one and drew one game in their group. On the other hand, OGDCL won four games and lost just one in their pool matches before qualifying for the semi-final.

For OGDCL, Adil Amin has scored 410 runs in six matches while Jawad Ali has picked up 37 wickets. Afaq Ahmed scored the most runs for Eshaal Associates, scoring 603 runs in five games while Hamza Sajjad picked up 18 wickets.

