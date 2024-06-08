AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-08

PFA marks World Food Safety Day

Published 08 Jun, 2024

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) organised a seminar to celebrate World Food Safety Day under the theme “Food Safety: Prepare for the Unexpected” to educate people about the significance of food safety and their responsibility at the Alhamra Arts Centre.

Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin, PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, Additional Director Generals, Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, senior journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami and others attended the event.

The participants highly appreciated PFA for arranging a wonderful event. They said such events play a vital role in guiding the nation, meeting current issues and motivating people to work for a noble cause.

Addressing the participants, Food Minister Bilal Yasin said that the PFA has proven itself quickly through their performance. He said the PFA director general is a very talented officer, capable of dealing with food safety and quality matters following the provincial food law.

On the directions of the Punjab chief minister, the field operation against adulteration was increased by 60 percent. The primary mission of the government is to bring to an end the mafia that does not stop adulterating food, the minister said.

PFA DG Muhammad Asim said that all resources are being used to ensure a safe food supply and reduce malnutrition in Punjab. The provincial food regulatory body is also organizing awareness seminars to educate children, adults and teachers along with the field operations.

The director general further said that the PFA had launched a milk traceability system in Punjab to trace the journey of the milk from the farm to the store and house.

He said awareness is also being given through reels and videos on social media platforms by following the directions of Food Minister Punjab.

The Punjab Home secretary addressing the participants stressed diet plan change and introduction of nutritional food at home. He said give your children good food so that they can give you a good future tomorrow.

