First SPS franchise in Pakistan opened

Published 08 Jun, 2024

KARACHI: Syngenta Pakistan has launched first-ever franchise in the country, which will cater to the urban consumer segment and Pest Control Operators (PCOs) by offering a complete range of best-in-class products and services related to mosquitos (including dengue & malaria), rodents, cockroaches, termites etc. thereby addressing the diverse needs of the market.

Speaking on the occasion, Syngenta Pakistan General Manager Zeeshan Hasib Baig said, “We are thrilled to embark on this ground-breaking partnership with C-Shine, as we introduce the SPS franchise in Pakistan.”



