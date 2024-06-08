Markets Print 2024-06-08
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 07, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 73,754.02
High: 73,902.79
Low: 71,781.96
Net Change: 108.91
Volume (000): 208,557
Value (000): 12,291,028
Makt Cap (000) 2,317,333,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,084.31
NET CH (+) 233.92
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,617.19
NET CH (+) 93.39
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,573.70
NET CH (-) 247.97
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,663.42
NET CH (-) 1.37
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,329.38
NET CH (-) 68.63
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,011.80
NET CH (+) 30.85
------------------------------------
As on: 07- JUNE-2024
====================================
