==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 73,754.02 High: 73,902.79 Low: 71,781.96 Net Change: 108.91 Volume (000): 208,557 Value (000): 12,291,028 Makt Cap (000) 2,317,333,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,084.31 NET CH (+) 233.92 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,617.19 NET CH (+) 93.39 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,573.70 NET CH (-) 247.97 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,663.42 NET CH (-) 1.37 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,329.38 NET CH (-) 68.63 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,011.80 NET CH (+) 30.85 ------------------------------------ As on: 07- JUNE-2024 ====================================

