AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
BOP 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.87%)
CNERGY 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
DFML 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.84%)
DGKC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.19%)
FFBL 30.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.94%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
HASCOL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
HBL 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
HUBC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
OGDC 124.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
PAEL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.43%)
PTC 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.46%)
SEARL 55.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.3%)
UNITY 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,718 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.72%)
BR30 24,778 Decreased By -185.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 73,863 Decreased By -356.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 23,691 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.37%)
Markets Print 2024-06-07

Saudi says OPEC+ can pause or reverse oil output boost

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2024 06:24am

ST PETERSBURG: OPEC+ can pause or reverse oil production increases if the market weakens, the Saudi energy minister said on Thursday, adding he disagreed with the bearish view of US bank Goldman Sachs of OPEC+’s deal on Sunday.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Some OPEC+ members, including Russia, agreed on Sunday to phase out voluntary cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day over a year beginning from October. OPEC+ also agreed to maintain other cuts amounting to 3.66 million bpd until end-2025.

OPEC+ extends deep oil production cuts into 2025

Oil has declined this week, with benchmark Brent crude touching a four-month low below $77 a barrel on Tuesday, although on Thursday prices had recovered to around $79.

Many analysts said the meeting was bearish for oil prices as it called for boosting supply. Goldman Sachs was one of the first to issue a short, two-page report on June 2, headlined “Bearish phase out of extra voluntary cuts”.

Speaking at Russia’s Economic Forum in St Petersburg, which he attended along with a number of other top ministers and officials from OPEC+, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Goldman Sachs had used incorrect figures to come to its conclusions.

OPEC+ OPEC Saudi Arabia Russia Goldman Sachs Oil prices oil output cut

