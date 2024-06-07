Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 155,238 tonnes of cargo comprising 85,798 tonnes of import cargo and 69,440 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 85,798 comprised of70,501 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 15,297 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 69,440 comprised of 32,847 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,113 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 25,380 tonnes of Clinkers & 11,100 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Around, 08 ships namely, Kmtc Manila, Wan Hai 625, Sheng He Hai, SpilKartini, Onur G.A, Nordlion, Bitumax & Msc Flavia berth at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Ym Excellence, Sin Chang Shu & Hong Bo 9 sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maersk Hartford and AU Taurus left the port on today morning, while six more ships, Maersk Capet6own, MSC Aby, Clyde, Lima Trader, Zhida-6 and Tarsus-M are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 253,491 tonnes, comprising 189,531 tonnes imports cargo and 63,960 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,323 Containers (2,065 TEUs Imports and 3,258 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Hyndai Busan, Ianthe, Southern Anoa and UOG Harriet-G scheduled to load/offload Container, Bitumen, Palm oil and Mogas are expected to take berths at respectively QICT, MW-2, LCT and FOTCO on today 6th June, while another containers ship ‘SSL Brahmaputra’is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 7th June, 2024.

