World

Russia says one dead, dozens injured in Siberia tram collision

AFP Published June 6, 2024 Updated June 6, 2024 11:51am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: One person died and dozens, including five children, were injured when two trams collided in Russia’s Siberian city of Kemerevo, the regional health ministry said on Thursday.

“Unfortunately one person died,” Alexei Kuznetsov, a senior official at the regional health ministry, was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

Civilian dies in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv, official says

“Ninety people were hurt, including five children,” he said.

According to images broadcast on Russian media, one tram appeared to have lost control while descending a hill and slammed into another one, which was at a stop taking on passengers.

Kemerevo is a city of some 540,000 residents located in western Siberia, in the major coal mining region known as Kuzbass.

Kemerovo

