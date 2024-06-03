Jun 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Civilian dies in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv, official says

Reuters Published 03 Jun, 2024 12:14pm

One person died and two were injured in an overnight Russian attack on Kharkiv, the governor of the eastern Ukrainian region said on Monday.

The civilian was killed and the two people were injured when a recreation complex was hit in the Zmiiv district, Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Russian forces firm control of offensive line near Kharkiv, officials say

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war that Moscow launched against its smaller neighbour in 2022 and which has no end in sight.

The Kharkiv region, which borders Russia, and the Kharkiv city which is administrative centre of the region, have been battered nearly daily, with attacks intensifying in recent weeks after Russian forces launched a new offensive in the area.

Russia Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russian aggression Kharkiv city

Comments

200 characters

Civilian dies in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv, official says

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Export-oriented sectors: MoC advocates concessional power tariff

SC begins hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

FBR to upgrade IT infrastructure through World Bank lending

Oil prices steady as investors assess OPEC+ output cut extension

Heat wave kills at least 56 in India, nearly 25,000 heat stroke cases, from March-May

PM to visit China on 4th

Investors flock to Aramco share sale that could raise $13bn

KPCL approaches Nepra to get its indexations approved

Prime Minister’s functions: PMO issues guidelines for invited foreign guests

Read more stories