Civilian dies in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv, official says

One person died and two were injured in an overnight Russian attack on Kharkiv, the governor of the eastern Ukrainian region said on Monday.

The civilian was killed and the two people were injured when a recreation complex was hit in the Zmiiv district, Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Russian forces firm control of offensive line near Kharkiv, officials say

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war that Moscow launched against its smaller neighbour in 2022 and which has no end in sight.

The Kharkiv region, which borders Russia, and the Kharkiv city which is administrative centre of the region, have been battered nearly daily, with attacks intensifying in recent weeks after Russian forces launched a new offensive in the area.