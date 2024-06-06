AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-06

Controversial video: PTI chairman, spokesman appear before FIA

Recorder Report Published 06 Jun, 2024 03:09am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and PTI’s spokesman Raoof Hasan appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with inquiry launched regarding the uploading of an alleged propaganda video attributed to Sheikh Mujeeb ur Rehman from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s official, X account.

The FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) recorded the statements of Gohar Ali Khan and Hasan and questioned both for hours regarding the controversial tweet.

The investigation team handed over questionnaires both containing questions about the X handle, the person granted permission for uploading the content, and reasons behind retaining the controversial post, sources said.

The agency, CCW, had summoned Gohar Khan, Raoof Hasan, and the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan. The PTI’s trio was directed to appear in person before FIA Sub-Inspector Muhammad Monib Zafar to record their statements in their defence at the FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Centre “in the interest of justice”.

Talking to media after appearing before FIA, the chairman PTI said that he and Hasan appeared before the agency team regarding the inquiry and answered their questions. If the FIA summoned us again we also appear before it, he said, adding we have moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) and challenged its jurisdiction.

When he was asked about reasons for not deleting the controversial tweet, he said the matter is under consideration and we will talk about it in the next two to three days. Omar Ayub did not appear before the FIA today due to some time constraints and he through his lawyer requested for granting time to him, he said.

To another query, he said the Hamood ur Rahman Commission report was declassified in 2011 and its declassified version is available in courts.

PTI Barrister Gohar Ali Khan

