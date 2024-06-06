Markets Print 2024-06-06
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 05, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 74,219.44
High: 74,758.11
Low: 74,136.52
Net Change: 447.22
Volume (000): 138,896
Value (000): 7,932,344
Makt Cap (000) 2,331,956,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,095.00
NET CH (+) 27.96
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,530.37
NET CH (-) 53.82
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,914.68
NET CH (-) 194.69
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,702.57
NET CH (+) 11.03
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,442.29
NET CH (-) 64.43
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,012.08
NET CH (-) 24.33
------------------------------------
As on: 05- JUNE -2024
====================================
