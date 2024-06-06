KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 05, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 74,219.44 High: 74,758.11 Low: 74,136.52 Net Change: 447.22 Volume (000): 138,896 Value (000): 7,932,344 Makt Cap (000) 2,331,956,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,095.00 NET CH (+) 27.96 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,530.37 NET CH (-) 53.82 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,914.68 NET CH (-) 194.69 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,702.57 NET CH (+) 11.03 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,442.29 NET CH (-) 64.43 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,012.08 NET CH (-) 24.33 ------------------------------------ As on: 05- JUNE -2024 ====================================

