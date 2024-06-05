AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
Pakistan

PM in China pledges to protect Chinese nationals

BR Web Desk Published 05 Jun, 2024 02:27pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed the resolve to spare no efforts in protecting the lives of Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

On March 25, 2024, five Chinese nationals, working on the Dasu hydropower project, lost their lives in a terror attack near Besham, Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chinese government had asked for a thorough probe into the deadly terrorist attack and to provide foolproof security of its citizens after the deadly attack.

Later on, it was claimed by Islamabad that terrorists came from Afghanistan. Some arrests have also been made in this regard.

“Ever since we have taken various measures to put in place a fool-proof security system to protect the lives of every Chinese national working all over Pakistan,” PM Shehbaz said while addressing the China-Pakistan Business Forum in Shenzhen.

“I will spare no effort to protect the lives of our Chinese brothers and sisters in Pakistan. I want to assure and guarantee you, that we will provide them security, more than our own self. This is my pledge and commitment that this will never happen again,” he assured.

The prime minister offered sincere apologies to the families of the Chinese nationals killed in the terror attack.

Meanwhile, lauding the advancement made by China over the years, the prime minister said that at present Pakistan’s GDP is hovering around $380 billion, with a population of over 250 million, compared to Shenzhen’s GDP of over $500 billion.

“In a short period China has become the world’s second-largest economy and military power,” he said.

“Let’s not get dejected, let’s resolve to work hard and solve our fundamental issues… China’s position today has been attained through deep structural changes,” said the Prime Minister.

Shehbaz acknowledged President Xi Jinping’s role in China’s economic transformation.

He said China gave up conventional industries, as labour costs increased, which provided a “golden opportunity” to Pakistan.

He urged Pakistani businesses to hold serious discussions with their Chinese counterparts for joint collaborations and investments in diverse areas including textile, leather, steel, and engineering.

“Pakistan mineral deposits value at around $10 trillion, whereas, unfortunately, our exports are at a meager $30 billion,” he said.

He said Pakistan has the potential to bolster its exports by bringing to use its gold and copper mines.

“I will go back to Pakistan with this resolve that come what may we will follow this model of great economic transformation in Pakistan. This model for us is enough to copy and emulate if we are sincere to the country,” he said.

He said his government has already started structural changes in Pakistan envisaging measures also to control corruption.

PM Shehbaz arrived in Shenzhen, China on Tuesday for a five-day official visit during which he would hold meetings with corporate executives of leading Chinese companies dealing in oil and gas, energy, ICT, and emerging technologies.

Pakistan Economy CPEC Chinese nationals Dasu attack PM visit to China Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Dasu Dam Economic model

