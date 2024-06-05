Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 133,828 tonnes of cargo comprising 73,519 tonnes of import cargo and 73,519 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 h0urs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 60,309 comprised of 58,835 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 1,474 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 73,519 comprised of 44,152 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 450 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 28,917 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 08 ships namely, Jolly Clivia, Octa Luna, Apl Miami, Xin Chang Shu, Hicri Kaan, Hong Bo 9 & Stolt Larix berth at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships namely, Mu Mian Song, Da Hong Xia & Cma Cgm Columba sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships,MSC Surabaya-VIII, Shalamar and TRF Kobe left the port on Tuesday morning, while another Grain carrier ‘Intuition’ is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 125,819 tonnes, comprising 91,176 tonnes imports cargo and 34,643 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,962 Containers (1,739 TEUs Imports and 1,223 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Clyde and Chem Leona &two more ships, Lima and Maersk Hartford carrying Gas oil, Chemicals, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at respectively FOTCO, EVTL, PIBT and QICT on today 4th June, while another containers ship ‘Maersk Cape town’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 5th June, 2024.

