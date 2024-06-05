AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
BOP 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
DFML 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
DGKC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.19%)
FCCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.71%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.03%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
HBL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.88%)
HUBC 141.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.82%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.77%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.75%)
OGDC 128.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.36%)
PAEL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PPL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.71%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
PTC 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.28%)
SEARL 57.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
SNGP 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.4%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
TRG 65.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.27%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -96.8 (-1.22%)
BR30 25,245 Decreased By -504.5 (-1.96%)
KSE100 74,667 Decreased By -908.6 (-1.2%)
KSE30 23,919 Decreased By -292.9 (-1.21%)
Jun 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-05

Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 05 Jun, 2024 07:47am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 133,828 tonnes of cargo comprising 73,519 tonnes of import cargo and 73,519 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 h0urs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 60,309 comprised of 58,835 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 1,474 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 73,519 comprised of 44,152 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 450 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 28,917 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 08 ships namely, Jolly Clivia, Octa Luna, Apl Miami, Xin Chang Shu, Hicri Kaan, Hong Bo 9 & Stolt Larix berth at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships namely, Mu Mian Song, Da Hong Xia & Cma Cgm Columba sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships,MSC Surabaya-VIII, Shalamar and TRF Kobe left the port on Tuesday morning, while another Grain carrier ‘Intuition’ is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 125,819 tonnes, comprising 91,176 tonnes imports cargo and 34,643 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,962 Containers (1,739 TEUs Imports and 1,223 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Clyde and Chem Leona &two more ships, Lima and Maersk Hartford carrying Gas oil, Chemicals, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at respectively FOTCO, EVTL, PIBT and QICT on today 4th June, while another containers ship ‘Maersk Cape town’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 5th June, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust export cargo

Comments

200 characters

Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

Pakistan, China agree to explore opportunities under CPEC

PRL, ED Investment may establish a joint group

$390m IBRD loan: World Bank likely to restructure T4HP to extend closing date

Govt to discuss agri, livestock issues with Malaysian PM

TDRO fails to provide relief to importers, exporters

Super tax cannot be imposed retrospectively: LHC

Transactions in PKR between Gwadar free zone, tariff area allowed

Lack of coordination between depts: FBR’s efforts aimed at broadening tax base hit a snag

Offices of Senate chairman, NA Speaker: FO ‘recovers’ copies of controversial cypher

AGPR, other offices: FD clarifies funds authorisation strategy

Read more stories