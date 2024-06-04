AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher as consumer staples, financials gain

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.45% higher at 12,104.40
Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2024 04:41pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in consumer staple and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.45% higher at 12,104.40.

Ceylon Beverage Holdings PLC and LOLC Finance PLC were the top gainers on the index, rising 21.8% and 3.2%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end lower, dragged by real estate and consumer staples

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 39.5 million shares from 43.1 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 899.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3 million) from 686.7 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 67.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 863.2 million rupees, the data showed.

