AIRLINK 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.54%)
BOP 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
DFML 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
DGKC 85.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-3.5%)
FCCL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-5.14%)
FFBL 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
HASCOL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
HBL 112.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.73%)
HUBC 141.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.13%)
KEL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.22%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.08%)
OGDC 130.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.25%)
PAEL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.94%)
PIBTL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.83%)
PPL 118.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.18%)
PRL 25.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.26%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
SEARL 57.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.42%)
SNGP 65.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.54%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.16%)
TPLP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
TRG 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.1%)
UNITY 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 7,866 Decreased By -65.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 25,411 Decreased By -338.3 (-1.31%)
KSE100 74,944 Decreased By -631.2 (-0.84%)
KSE30 24,010 Decreased By -201.8 (-0.83%)
Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold flat as spotlight shifts to US data

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2024 10:45am

Gold prices were flat in early Asian trading on Tuesday after a sharp gain in the previous session, as investors strapped in for US economic data due later in the week that could offer more clues to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path.

Gold prices firm

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was unchanged at $2,347.48 per ounce, as of 0124 GMT, after a 1% gain on Monday. US gold futures edged down 0.1% to $2,367.70.

  • The dollar index ticked down about 0.1% against a basket of currencies, making bullion more attractive for foreign currency holders.

  • Data showed US manufacturing activity slowed for a second straight month in May, and US construction spending fell unexpectedly for a second consecutive month in April on declines in non-residential activity.

  • Investors await the ADP employment report on Wednesday and non-farm payrolls data on Friday to gauge the US economy’s health and if it will deter the Fed from cutting rates in September.

  • Traders are currently pricing in about a 60% chance of a Fed rate cut in September, according to CME FedWatch tool.

  • Lower interest rates cut the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

  • The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said that underlying inflation pressures eased slightly in April.

  • A survey carried out by a think tank found that global central banks planned to continue to increase their exposure to gold, a trend that has already helped the precious metal hit record highs this year.

  • Spot silver fell 0.4% to $30.63 per ounce, platinum was up 0.7% at $1,018.35 and palladium gained 1.3% to $929.38.

Gold Gold Prices Bullion rates Spot gold Spot silver LME gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold flat as spotlight shifts to US data

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

SIC in assemblies: SC bench resumes hearing

SBP likely to lower policy rate: S&P GMI

Chinese IPPs step up pressure for payment of dues

Sinopec not interested in refinery project

India shares plunge as polls show Modi’s mandate slipping

Final date for federal budget yet to be decided

FBR digitalisation: Aurangzeb discusses ‘quick wins’ with McKinsey head

Oil falls up to 1% on worries of supply rising later in 2024

Business confidence improves by 4pc: OICCI survey

Read more stories