Gold flat as spotlight shifts to US data

Gold prices were flat in early Asian trading on Tuesday after a sharp gain in the previous session, as investors strapped in for US economic data due later in the week that could offer more clues to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path.

Gold prices firm

Fundamentals

Spot gold was unchanged at $2,347.48 per ounce, as of 0124 GMT, after a 1% gain on Monday. US gold futures edged down 0.1% to $2,367.70.

The dollar index ticked down about 0.1% against a basket of currencies, making bullion more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Data showed US manufacturing activity slowed for a second straight month in May, and US construction spending fell unexpectedly for a second consecutive month in April on declines in non-residential activity.

Investors await the ADP employment report on Wednesday and non-farm payrolls data on Friday to gauge the US economy’s health and if it will deter the Fed from cutting rates in September.

Traders are currently pricing in about a 60% chance of a Fed rate cut in September, according to CME FedWatch tool.

Lower interest rates cut the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said that underlying inflation pressures eased slightly in April.

A survey carried out by a think tank found that global central banks planned to continue to increase their exposure to gold, a trend that has already helped the precious metal hit record highs this year.