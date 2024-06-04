Gold prices firm

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday remained steady on the local market following the unchanged global bullion value, traders said.

At the week open, the precious metal was available for the unchanged Rs240300 per tola and Rs206019 per 10 grams.

The world market saw a steady bullion value at $2326 per ounce with silver selling for $30.33 an ounce, traders said.

Locally, silver prices were unmoved as quoted for Rs2820 per tola and Rs2417.70 per 10 grams, traders added.

