Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-04

Gold prices firm

Recorder Report Published 04 Jun, 2024 06:28am

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday remained steady on the local market following the unchanged global bullion value, traders said.

At the week open, the precious metal was available for the unchanged Rs240300 per tola and Rs206019 per 10 grams.

The world market saw a steady bullion value at $2326 per ounce with silver selling for $30.33 an ounce, traders said.

Locally, silver prices were unmoved as quoted for Rs2820 per tola and Rs2417.70 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices firm

SBP likely to lower policy rate: S&P GMI

Final date for federal budget yet to be decided

FBR digitalisation: Aurangzeb discusses ‘quick wins’ with McKinsey head

Inflation slows to 11.8pc in May, lowest in 30 months

Reserved seats allocation case: In every period parties have been victimised: Justice Minallah

Demand of CJP’s recusal: PBC, SCBA denounce political party’s statement

Chinese IPPs step up pressure for payment of dues

Sinopec not interested in refinery project

Business confidence improves by 4pc: OICCI survey

April FCA: KE seeks provisional adjustment

Read more stories