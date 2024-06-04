Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 03, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 75,575.26
High:                      76,209.97
Low:                       75,495.38
Net Change:                   303.22
Volume (000):                190,984
Value (000):               9,827,431
Makt Cap (000)         2,374,551,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,147.51
NET CH                    (+) 182.07
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,657.83
NET CH                     (+) 35.48
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,230.80
NET CH                    (-) 171.37
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,943.46
NET CH                     (-) 69.41
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,624.56
NET CH                     (-) 25.78
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,192.53
NET CH                     (+) 41.30
------------------------------------
As on:                03- JUNE -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

