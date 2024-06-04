KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 03, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 75,575.26 High: 76,209.97 Low: 75,495.38 Net Change: 303.22 Volume (000): 190,984 Value (000): 9,827,431 Makt Cap (000) 2,374,551,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,147.51 NET CH (+) 182.07 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,657.83 NET CH (+) 35.48 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,230.80 NET CH (-) 171.37 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,943.46 NET CH (-) 69.41 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,624.56 NET CH (-) 25.78 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,192.53 NET CH (+) 41.30 ------------------------------------ As on: 03- JUNE -2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024