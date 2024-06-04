Markets Print 2024-06-04
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 03, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 75,575.26
High: 76,209.97
Low: 75,495.38
Net Change: 303.22
Volume (000): 190,984
Value (000): 9,827,431
Makt Cap (000) 2,374,551,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,147.51
NET CH (+) 182.07
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,657.83
NET CH (+) 35.48
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,230.80
NET CH (-) 171.37
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,943.46
NET CH (-) 69.41
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,624.56
NET CH (-) 25.78
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,192.53
NET CH (+) 41.30
------------------------------------
As on: 03- JUNE -2024
====================================
