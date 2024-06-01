NA Speaker congratulates nation for launch of Paksat MM-1

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq congratulated the nation on the successful launch of communication satellite, Paksat MM-1.

The speaker appreciated the efforts of the scientists and engineers involved in the development of satellite MM-1. He said that today is a very important day for us. He said that the successful launch of satellite MM-1 will prove to be an important precursor towards space development. He said that satellite MM-1 is a major development towards the vision of Digital Pakistan.

The speaker said that now the fastest internet facilities will be available, thanks to the MM-1 communication satellite. He said that the satellite MM-1 will help meet the country's communication needs.

NA Speaker said that the support of friend country China in the successful launch of Paksat MM-1 is appreciable.

