Permission for public rallies: LHC issues notices to Punjab govt, police on PTI plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday issued notices to the Punjab government and the police on a petition by PTI Chairman Gohar Khan seeking permission to hold public rallies.

The court directed a provincial law officer to submit replies on behalf of the respondents within a week.

The petitioner argued that the PTI is a political party and whenever it announces a rally or gathering, the police start arrests and harassment of its workers.

The petitioner pleaded that the PTI should be allowed to hold public rallies and gatherings throughout the province and that the arrest of its workers and the registration of cases against them be stopped. The petitioner also asked the court to order the unsealing of the PTI’s central secretariat.

