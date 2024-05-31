Trading activity improves slightly on cotton market

LAHORE: The trading volume in the local cotton market on Thursday improved a little bit.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that trading of new cotton crop of 2024-25 has started.

The rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund while the rate of cotton in Punjab is Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate new Phutti is in between Rs 9,000 to Rs 10.800 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund. 200 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 21,550 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,700 per maund, and Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

