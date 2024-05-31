Crackdown on gas thieves continues

KARACHI: SSGC made major inroads against the gas theft miscreants involved in commercial activities through domestic connections as well as residents involved in direct pilferage across its franchise areas of Sindh and Balochistan. In addition, in a fresh set of raids, more than 250 illegal connections were removed in residential areas in different cities and towns falling under SSGC’s operational domain.

The Company’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operation Wing (SS&CGTO) along with SSGC Police and Recovery Department conducted a joint raid on a hotel at Liaquatabad, Karachi. FIR was lodged by SSGC Police against culprit Noman Hamza who was found using gas directly through a service line.

Total connecting load was estimated at 345 cubic feet per hour. Appropriate theft claim is being raised. SS&CGTO Operation Wing along with Recovery Department also conducted joint raids in Cattle Colony, Landhi, Maymar and Hub-Baldia and disconnected 06 domestic meters that were being used for commercial activities.

Theft control teams also continued to relentlessly pursue residents in different towns stealing gas from direct line and removed many illegal overhead and underground illegal connections. Customer Relations Department’s theft control teams removed around 95 illegal connections from Karachi’s Baldia Town, PIB Colony and PIA Colony where residents had extended illegal gas networks to feed the neighbourhoods. Appropriate theft claims are being raised.

