KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 30, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 74,878.12 High: 75,300.03 Low: 74,585.35 Net Change: 41.82 Volume (000): 175,804 Value (000): 9,981,562 Makt Cap (000) 2,352,657,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,693.80 NET CH (+) 283.70 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,551.95 NET CH (+) 169.22 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,170.15 NET CH (-) 68.94 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,653.16 NET CH (+) 65.43 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,628.66 NET CH (-) 25.20 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,956.31 NET CH (-) 14.52 ------------------------------------ As on: 30- MAY -2024 ====================================

