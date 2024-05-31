AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
Markets Print 2024-05-31

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 30, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 31 May, 2024 06:58am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 30, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 74,878.12
High:                      75,300.03
Low:                       74,585.35
Net Change:                    41.82
Volume (000):                175,804
Value (000):               9,981,562
Makt Cap (000)         2,352,657,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,693.80
NET CH                    (+) 283.70
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,551.95
NET CH                    (+) 169.22
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,170.15
NET CH                     (-) 68.94
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,653.16
NET CH                     (+) 65.43
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,628.66
NET CH                     (-) 25.20
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,956.31
NET CH                     (-) 14.52
------------------------------------
As on:                 30- MAY -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index

