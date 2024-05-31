Markets Print 2024-05-31
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 30, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 30, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 74,878.12
High: 75,300.03
Low: 74,585.35
Net Change: 41.82
Volume (000): 175,804
Value (000): 9,981,562
Makt Cap (000) 2,352,657,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,693.80
NET CH (+) 283.70
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,551.95
NET CH (+) 169.22
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,170.15
NET CH (-) 68.94
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,653.16
NET CH (+) 65.43
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,628.66
NET CH (-) 25.20
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,956.31
NET CH (-) 14.52
------------------------------------
As on: 30- MAY -2024
====================================
