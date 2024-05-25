BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from May 24, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Country borrows $7.142bn during Jul-Apr
- Fuel prices likely to decline again
- In unusual move, KP assembly presents FY25 budget before centre
- Mineral exploration licence: PPL enters into JVA with Degan Exploration Works*
- UAE conglomerate enters into ‘strategic partnership’ with TPL Trakker
- At JCC meeting, Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in key energy projects
