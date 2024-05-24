BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from May 23, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Barrister Gohar calls for ‘ceasefire’ in interest of country
- UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $22mn, now stand at $9.16bn
- Gold price per tola plunges Rs6,200 in Pakistan
- COAS Gen Munir arrives in Germany on official visit
- Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week
