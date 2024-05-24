AIRLINK 75.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.9%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 23, 2024
BR Web Desk Published May 24, 2024 Updated May 24, 2024 09:16am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Barrister Gohar calls for ‘ceasefire’ in interest of country

Read here for details.

  • UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $22mn, now stand at $9.16bn

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola plunges Rs6,200 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • COAS Gen Munir arrives in Germany on official visit

Read here for details.

  • Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

Read here for details.

