Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PTI’s Parvez Elahi released from jail

Aramco, GO Petroleum get CCP’s nod for product supply agreement

Bill opposing dual nationality for judges tabled in NA Secretariat

Brokerage houses see Pakistan’s headline inflation falling below 14% in May

RDA inflow declines 6%, clocks in at $171mn in April

Power generation in Pakistan falls nearly 14% YoY in April

