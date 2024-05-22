BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from May 21, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- PTI’s Parvez Elahi released from jail
Read here for details.
- Aramco, GO Petroleum get CCP’s nod for product supply agreement
Read here for details.
- Bill opposing dual nationality for judges tabled in NA Secretariat
Read here for details.
- Brokerage houses see Pakistan’s headline inflation falling below 14% in May
Read here for details.
- RDA inflow declines 6%, clocks in at $171mn in April
Read here for details.
- Power generation in Pakistan falls nearly 14% YoY in April
Read here for details.
Comments