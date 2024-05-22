AIRLINK 74.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.61%)
BOP 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
CNERGY 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
DFML 39.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.54%)
DGKC 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
FCCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.71%)
GGL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.08%)
HBL 113.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.76%)
HUBC 136.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.21%)
HUMNL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.35%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
KOSM 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
MLCF 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
OGDC 136.20 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1%)
PAEL 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
PIAA 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.5%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
PPL 121.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.97%)
PRL 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
PTC 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
SEARL 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.06%)
SNGP 67.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.46%)
SSGC 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.62%)
UNITY 26.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.88%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 7,849 Decreased By -2 (-0.03%)
BR30 25,261 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 75,289 Increased By 82.5 (0.11%)
KSE30 24,171 Increased By 28.1 (0.12%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 21, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 22 May, 2024 08:49am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PTI’s Parvez Elahi released from jail

Read here for details.

  • Aramco, GO Petroleum get CCP’s nod for product supply agreement

Read here for details.

  • Bill opposing dual nationality for judges tabled in NA Secretariat

Read here for details.

  • Brokerage houses see Pakistan’s headline inflation falling below 14% in May

Read here for details.

  • RDA inflow declines 6%, clocks in at $171mn in April

Read here for details.

  • Power generation in Pakistan falls nearly 14% YoY in April

Read here for details.

